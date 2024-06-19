12,463 Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

