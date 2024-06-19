129,032 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

