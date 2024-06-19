13,011 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 216,391 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMW opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0743 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

