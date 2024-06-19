13,598 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $100,164,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $77,735,000.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

