14,173 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,202,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DTE opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.