157,042 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,395 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

