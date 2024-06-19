1,594 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

