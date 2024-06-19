170,586 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

