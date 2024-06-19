179 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $790,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,339.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,288.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,168.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.