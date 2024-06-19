1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of BCOW opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

