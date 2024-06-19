1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BCOW opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
