23,006 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,879,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

