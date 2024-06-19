408,958 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 408,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 3.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

