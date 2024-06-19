4,964 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.59 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

