4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 34,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 864,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $553,073. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.