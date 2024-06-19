51,320 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $114,009,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,347,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,572 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

