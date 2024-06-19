5,293 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 262,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Bank of America cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of SQM opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

