5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Down 6.6% in May

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.05. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

