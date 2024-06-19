75,554 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

