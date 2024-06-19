80,409 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

