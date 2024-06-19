93,781 Shares in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Allient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $432.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

