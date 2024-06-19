A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $46.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of -0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

