A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2,652.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Apple makes up 54.3% of A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Apple by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,436,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,787,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

