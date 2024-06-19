Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,359.0 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
AALBF opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $50.07.
About Aalberts
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aalberts
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.