Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,359.0 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

AALBF opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

Get Aalberts alerts:

About Aalberts

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.