AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

