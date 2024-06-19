AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Trading Down 8.6%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.70. 323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

