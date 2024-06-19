AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after acquiring an additional 491,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

ABBV stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

