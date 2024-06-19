ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Down 4.3%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.99. 16,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 86,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

