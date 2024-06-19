Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 28th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

AGD stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.