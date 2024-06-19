Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 28th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
AGD stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
