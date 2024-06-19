Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ASGI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
