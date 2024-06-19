Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ASGI opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $447,057.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,622,888 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,575.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Goodson acquired 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $65,317.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,317.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,369.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

