Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

