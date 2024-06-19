Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
