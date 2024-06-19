abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells £183,042.86 in Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Asquith sold 128,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £183,042.86 ($232,583.05).
abrdn Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 147.65 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.31. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
