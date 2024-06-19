Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 28th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance
THW stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.
About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
