ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Director Sells $20,215.55 in Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Azelby sold 6,995 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $20,215.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,184.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.61. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

