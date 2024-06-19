Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 109 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.58.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

