Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 191 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

