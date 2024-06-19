Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 4,556 iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Adirondack Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,673,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDX stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

