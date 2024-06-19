Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 129,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 56,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Hub Group stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

