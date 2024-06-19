Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYK opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

