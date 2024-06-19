Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 757.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

