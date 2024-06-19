Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 400 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $43.72.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.