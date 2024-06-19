Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.64 and a 200 day moving average of $505.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

