Adirondack Trust Co. Has $151,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

