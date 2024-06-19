Adirondack Trust Co. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

