Adirondack Trust Co. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $894.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $790.79 and a 200-day moving average of $723.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

