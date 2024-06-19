Adirondack Trust Co. Has $225,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $3,169,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $3,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 25.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 66,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX opened at $248.09 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $223.24 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

