Adirondack Trust Co. Has $234,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 23,280.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

