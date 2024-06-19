Adirondack Trust Co. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

CARR stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

