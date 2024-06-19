Adirondack Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

