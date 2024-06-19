Adirondack Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.