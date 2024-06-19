Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,145,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,381,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $185.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

